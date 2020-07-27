STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delay in convening House session has led to constitutional impasse: Ex-law ministers to Rajasthan Governor

Ashwani Kumar, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid said the governor's office, as envisaged under the country's constitutional scheme, is above and beyond the partisan politics.

Published: 27th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid an impasse over the convening of the Assembly session in Rajasthan, three former law ministers have written to the state governor, saying the delay in doing so has resulted in an avoidable constitutional crisis.

In a letter to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, senior Congress leaders and former law ministers Ashwani Kumar, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid said the governor's office, as envisaged under the country's constitutional scheme, is above and beyond the constraints and compulsions of partisan politics, "so that its holder can act freely and fairly to uphold the Constitution".

"Having served as Union ministers of Law and Justice in different periods of time and as students of Constitutional law, we are of the clear view that established legal position obliges the Governor to call the assembly session in accordance with the advice of the state cabinet.

"Any deviation from established constitutional position in the present circumstances would be an avoidable negation of your oath of office and will create a constitutional crisis," the former law ministers said in the letter.

According to established conventions and the relevant articles of the Constitution, principles of parliamentary democracy and authoritative pronouncements of the Supreme Court, the governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers in the matter of convening the state assembly, they added.

Citing a seven-judge order of the Supreme Court, the former law ministers said the governor's position, role and the limits of his circumscribed constitutional jurisdiction have been elaborated by the apex court in the "Shamsher Singh versus Union of India" case as early as 1974 and more recently, in the Nabam Rebia case of 2016.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan crisis: SC allows withdrawal of speaker CP Joshi's plea challenging HC order on status quo

"As a holder of high public office, you are well aware that constitutional functionaries are charged by the oath of office to vindicate the Constitution in letter and spirit. This obliges the Governor, in accordance with established traditions of constitutional and parliamentary democracy, to defer to the wisdom of an elected government that expresses the will of the people."

"We hope earnestly that true to the demands of your high office, you will not act in any manner that will countenance such a result," they said.

Mishra returned a cabinet note seeking an Assembly session to the Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday and sought additional information.

This is the second time that the governor has returned the proposal and sought clarifications from the state government.

The Congress government in Rajasthan, which is facing a political crisis following a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants the session to be held so that it can prove its majority.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the Assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre in the tussle for power in Rajasthan, a charge denied by the governor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashwani Kumar Kapil Sibal Salman Khurshid CP Joshi Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Congress
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp