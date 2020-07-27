STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Didn't fulfil 'constitutional obligations': Lawyer files plea in Rajasthan HC to remove Guv Kalraj Mishra

The petitioner, Shantanu Pareek, claimed that the governor has failed to fulfil his constitutional obligations by not calling a session of the Assembly as recommended by the state cabinet.

JAIPUR: A city-based lawyer has filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court seeking directions to the central government to advise the President to remove Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The petition comes amid a power tussle in the state.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold an Assembly session and has forwarded its recommendations to the governor.

Governor Mishra has returned the cabinet recommendations for calling an Assembly session twice with queries and suggestions to the state government.

