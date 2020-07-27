Have written to President, spoken with PM on Rajasthan situation: Gehlot to Congress MLAs

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state.

Gehlot had also written a letter to the prime minister on the matter a few days ago.

"The chief minister told that he has spoken to the prime minister and apprised him of the current political situation in the state," a Congress leader said after a meeting at a hotel where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government.

Pilot has been stripped of his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

The chief minister addressed MLAs at the meeting after a Prarthna Sabha.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders also.

Gehlot's comments come after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said he will summon state Assembly session only if state government agrees on giving 21-day notice.

The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet's recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place.

It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.

Mishra on Monday returned to the Congress government a Cabinet note seeking an assembly session and sought additional information.

This is the second time that the Governor has returned the proposal and sought clarifications from the state government.

"The Governor has returned the file to the state government with some queries. The matter is being examined," government sources said.

The cabinet had sent a revised proposal to the governor for calling the assembly session from July 31 on Saturday, a day after he returned the government's first proposal.

Returning the first proposal, the governor had sought clarifications on six points, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session.

The Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold the session so that it can prove its majority.

Gehlot has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state.

Mishra has denied the charge.

Including the 19 dissidents, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly and the BJP 72.

(With PTI Inputs)