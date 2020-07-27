STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip to its six Congress-merged MLAs to vote against CM Ashok Gehlot

If the six MLAs voted against the party whip, they were liable for disqualification from the assembly, BSP General Secretary Misra said.

Published: 27th July 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani and Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW/JAIPUR: In the latest development that is aimed at distorting the political calculation of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, the BSP has issued a whip to its six MLAs instructing them to go against the Congress in the 'no confidence motion if the assembly session is convened and the floor test is held.

In the whip issued both individually and collectively to the party MLAs, BSP  national general-secretary Satish C Mishra has asked hsi MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government in any proceedings of the house including the no confidence  motion, said sources. The whip has also mentioned that the MLAs could lose their membership if they don't follow the party line. 

ALSO READ: Police brings horse-trading accused Sanjay Jain to Haryana's Manesar

Mishra had issued a signed communication on late Sunday evening saying that all the six elected Rajasthan MLAs from the BSP are bound by a party whip to vote  against the Congress government in the state.

The BSP has told its MLAs that since it is a national party, their party cannot be merged with the other political party at regional level unless the merger takes place at national level.

A letter has also been sent to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi claiming that according to the para (4) of Xth Schedule, a national party cannot be amalgamated on the state level. 

Rejecting the contention that they had duly merged their legislative party unit with  the Congress and were acknowledged by the speaker of the same, the statement said that all six MLAs were issued separate notice wherein  they were informed that since BSP was a recognised national party as such  there could not be any merger at the state level unless there was a merger at the national level which admittedly had not been done in the  present case. 

Since all 6 MLAs have won the assembly election on BSP's symbol therefore the party can issue a whip and they are forced to abide by the Party whip.

The statement has also made visible the BSP intentions of joining the Rajasthan High Court  proceedings over the legality of the merger.  Accusing the Congress of  holding the BSP MLAs hostage, Mishra said that the deception had been engrained in the basic character of the Congress party right from the beginning.
 

ALSO READ: Worst kind of obstruction of democracy - Congress hits out at Rajasthan Governor

The BSP MLAs including Sandeep Yadav, JS Awana, Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria and Wajib Ali had on December 2019 declared to have merged with the Congress after winning state polls as BSP candidates.

On 18 July after the audio tapes of the horse trading were viral, BSP chief Mayawati had demanded to impose president rule in the state. "After defecting BSP MLAs in congress Gehlot has tapped audio and done another illegal and unconstitutional work," Mayawati had said.

Deputy leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore alleged that the merger done by the Ashok Gehlot government was illegal. The BJP has also challenged this in the High Court and the Haryana HC had declared a similar kind of merger as illegal.  

This move is seen as an advantage to the rebel Pilot camp and the BJP which are trying hard to damage the prospects of the Gehlot government trying to survive out of this ongoing political crisis.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had filed a petition in the Rajasthan HC against the decision by Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi to disqualify the six BSP MLAs. He had claimed that the assembly speaker had not acted on his complaint seeking disqualification of these six legislators under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in March this year. The petition is slated for hearing on Monday.

Political observers say that this could well ruin the calculation of CM Gehlot already facing trouble after the rebel of Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. However many are questioning why Mayawati has woken 10 months after her MLAs have joined the Congress in the Rajasthan Assembly. Many claim that this is nothing but a move to please the BJP.

TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan Government Rajasthan MLAs Rajasthan political crisis Rajasthan politics BSP
