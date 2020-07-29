STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP condemns Owaisi's comment on PM Modi attending 'bhoomi-pujan' of Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Published: 29th July 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: BJP condemns the statements made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the 'bhoomi-pujan' at Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya, as people who are in constitutional positions have every right to follow their faith and beliefs, said the party spokesperson from Telangana, NV Subhash, on Wednesday.

"BJP condemns the remarks made by Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi attending the 'bhoomi-pujan' at Ram temple, Ayodhya scheduled to be held on August 5. People in constitutional positions have every right to follow their faith and beliefs. No rule in the Constitution stops PM Modi from doing so. It is the PM's prerogative whether to attend the event or not, Owaisi should not dictate the terms," Subhash told ANI here.

"In the guise of secularism some political parties have been doing all the misdeeds and raking up differences in cross-sections of the people. When secularism is part of the Constitution, Prime Ministers and others people in constitutional positions visited temples and mosques. During the UPA regime in Centre between 2004-2014, many people visited and no statement came from Owaisi," he added.

The AIMIM chief on Tuesday had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 as Prime Minister.

"I have said in an interview to Outlook magazine that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend that event. Because if he attends that function as the Prime Minister then a message will go in the country that the Prime Minister is supporting people of one faith only," Owaisi said.

"If he says he is going to attend the event in his individual capacity, then nobody will question it. Every Prime Minister, if he follows a religion, he has the right to follow it. But Prime Minister is also constitutional head and the Constitution is related to the basic structure of secularism," he told ANI.

He had then said that the PM "should say that he will go in his personal capacity and no TV channel should live telecast".

Meanwhile, the BJP leader further said that the Hyderabad MP should stop questioning "the validity of the Supreme Court judgement" over the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"If Asaduddin Owaisi is concerned about secularism in the country, we should talk about subsidies given to Hajj pilgrims, iftar parties hosted by various state governments, spending taxpayers' money, and the Telangana government giving 12 per cent reservation, which is there in the Supreme Court and not implemented it. For his political mileage, and survival Owaisi should not give such statements," Subhash said.

He further said that the AIMIM chief should not hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone (bhoomi poojan) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting earlier this month.

In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi BJP NV Subhash PM Narendra Modi Ram Temple bhoomi Pujan
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp