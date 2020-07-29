STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Assembly session to begin from August 14 after Governor accepts CM Gehlot's fourth proposal

Earlier in the day, the Gehlot cabinet had sent this proposal after the previous ones were rejected due to clarity of a 'strong reason' to summoning a session on a short notice.

Published: 29th July 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's fourth proposal for summoning a state assembly session and has given his nod for it from August 14.

Mishra issued an order regarding the same, in which he also directed that all necessary measures should be undertaken during the conduct of Assembly Session, as per the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The Rajasthan Governor has approved the Cabinet proposal to call the assembly session from August 14," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

"He also gave verbal directions to make the necessary arrangements for the prevention of COVID-19 spread during the session," the official added.

Earlier in the day, the Gehlot cabinet had sent this proposal after the previous ones were rejected due to clarity of a 'solid reason' to summon a session on a short notice.

As per government sources, this revised proposal, which is the fourth one in seven days, is in accordance with the Governor's demand for a 21-day notice requirement (July 23, when the first proposal was sent) that Mishra was insisting upon.

While rejecting the government proposal earlier, Mishra had said a session can be called at short notice if the agenda is to seek a vote of confidence.

Otherwise, 21 days' notice is needed, he had said.

The state government was earlier insisting that the session should begin on July 31.

"Neither the Governor nor the government wants confrontation. The Cabinet has passed a revised proposal for forwarding to the Governor," Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas had told reporters after the evening meeting.

As the impasse over calling a session deepened, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a 15-minute meeting with Mishra at the Raj Bhawan.

In the three-page press statement, the Governor said the first proposal for an assembly session was received on July 23 but it did not have the Cabinet's approval and no date was mentioned.

At the PCC meeting, Gehlot told Congress workers that there was nothing to worry about as the party's top leadership was with them.

"The love letter has already come. Now, I am only going to have tea with him," he said before heading for the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Mishra.

He was referring to the note from the Governor, returning for the third time his Cabinet's proposal to convene the state assembly.

Meanwhile, Govind Singh Dotasra formally took over as the new chief of the state unit at the meeting.

Ashok Gehlot is caught in a power tussle with his now sacked deputy, Sachin Pilot, who has the support of 18 dissident Congress MLAs.

Altogether, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly and the BJP 72.

(With ENS, agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Ashok Gehlot Kalraj Mishra Rajasthan political crisis
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp