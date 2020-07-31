STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't politicise Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Mumbai Police probing in right direction: Uddhav Thackeray

In an interaction with a Marathi news channel, Thackeray also urged the late actor's fans to not give in to the opposition's political tactics over Rajput's demise.

Published: 31st July 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the opposition should not politicise the death of bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Mumbai Police are investigating the case in the right direction. They should be given adequate time for the investigation. If after giving enough time, the police does not conduct the probe, then anyone can demand anything," Thackeray said.

WATCH | Truth shall prevail: Rhea Chakraborty on allegations against her in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

He also said that the in last five years the BJP did not give the police department its due.

"Police are working hard and doing good job... Opposition even did not provide houses to police when they were in power. Now, they (BJP) has given them houses on the occasion of my birthday. We are resolving all these issues," Thackeray said. 

Thackeray added  that due to a negative social media campaign against the police force, their will is getting affected.

"This kind of politics should be avoided," he said.

Thackeray's statement comes at a time when the opposition and people close to the BJP are demanding a CBI investigation over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the chief minister has repeatedly reiterated that the Mumbai Police, which is probing the case at the moment, will continue to do so.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

