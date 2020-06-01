After UP, Madhya Pradesh announces formation of Migrant Labourers Commission

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday constituting the Migrant Labourers Commission for the welfare of migrant workers in the state. The move comes just a week after the Uttar Pradesh announced setting up of a similar commission.

Addressing the state’s people on Sunday evening, Chouhan said the government is also undertaking the skill mapping of migrant workers to create a database of workers of varied skills. A portal is also being developed which will act as a bridge between the skilled labourers and the industry needing such skilled labourers.

Further, the registration of every migrant labourer is being done at district collectorate level to ensure that the state government has all possible details of workers when they proceed to other states for work.

Also, the CM announced that a scheme will be launched to provide low-interest loans to women self-help groups (SHGs) and arrangement of loan up to Rs 10,000 through banks without guarantee will be made for small businessmen/traders, in which the government will contribute seven per cent interest.

While maintaining that a draft of the plan for Self Reliant Madhya Pradesh will be presented soon, the CM said Rs 330 crores will be released for development in urban areas and Rs 500 crore under the Smart City project.

Further, the date for repayment of last year’s crop loan for farmers will now be June 30 instead of May 31. He also announced giving various kinds of concessions on electricity bills payments.