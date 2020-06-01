In bid to give filip to domestic industries, over 1,000 non-swadeshi products junked from CAPF canteens

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 1,000 non-swadeshi products from firms like Jaquar, Eureka Forbes, HUL (foods) not to be sold at CAPF canteens anymore from Monday as they are not 'swadeshi' or are prepared from purely imported products, a government order said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 13 declared that this nationwide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will only sell indigenous or "swadeshi" products from June 1 in a bid to give fillip to domestic industries.

The order said all those items which are made from "purely imported products" are being de-listed from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar or CAPF canteens from Monday.

The firms whose certain products use imported goods and have been de-listed include Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, VIP Industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaguar, HUL (foods), Nestle India, among others.

The order said the rejection or de-listing of non-swadeshi goods is done by the canteen board "on the sole basis of information submitted by the firms".

The CAPF canteens do an estimated business worth Rs 2,800 crore annually by selling their products to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel of these forces tasked for a variety of internal security duties and border guarding.