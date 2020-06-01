STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mission Begin Again: Uddhav advises caution as Maharashtra relaxes more curbs amid rising COVID cases in state

As per the revised guidelines, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on an odd-even basis.

Published: 01st June 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Monorail parked at Wadala Depot during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: On a day his government granted a slew of relaxations in non-containment zones while extending the latest lockdown till June 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said people should tread cautiously while beginning the "new life".

In his televised address to the state, the CM said the "Mission Begin Again", the nomenclature chose by the state government for the fifth phase of the lockdown which it extended till June 30, is aimed at restarting lives again.

"The permission for outdoor physical activities, opening of shops and markets, offices is a trial to check on how we should move forward, but we should tread cautiously. Lockdown should now be thrown into dustbin," he said.

He said if lockdown is science, lifting it is an art.

Thackeray likened the "Mission begin again" to walking in heavy rains with people holding their hands and walking carefully.

"But even as we begin afresh, we have to take cautious steps," he said.

ALSO READ | Inter-state travel from Maharashtra remains banned with exceptions

Under "Mission Begin Again", all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to open from June 5 on the odd-even basis in non-containment zones across Maharashtra.

However, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

Thackeray also said the prevailing situation is not conducive to allow holding of the final year university exams.

"Aggregate Marks of semester exams will be taken and students will be given marks," he said.

"I held talks with vice-chancellors. I may be the CM and they may be vice-chancellors but we all are also parents. We cannot let our children suffer. Those students who feel they could have done better if they had appeared for the final year exams, they will be given a chance when the situation normalises," he said.

The state government is more keen to ensure that the academic year starts on time in June than re-opening schools.

"Schools in rural areas where there is no pandemic spread can start whereas in cities online education can be given priority," he said.

The CM also said that doorstep distribution of newspapers will be allowed from June 7.

Delivery of newspapers was banned in Mumbai and Pune.

He further said the state government's consistent focus since the last two months has been on curbing the pandemic.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra allows conditional film shoot in non-containment zones

"Ramping up the number of laboratories and testing will be priority," he said, adding that 28,000 of 65,000 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered and discharged.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count as on May 31 stands at 67,655 with 2,286 deaths, mainly fuelled by Mumbai's case count of 39,686 and 1,279 fatalities, which is the highest in the country.

Thackeray listed health and education as the priority areas for his government, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has also taught positive lessons.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the CM said he felt bad that attempts are being made to "malign" the image of the state.

Referring to speculations about a survival threat to his tripartite government, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, said he wasn't worried since people are backing the ruling dispensation.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to fishermen to not venture into the Arabian sea following the Met department's observation of a brewing cyclonic storm that could hit the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3.

"People on the west coast should remain alert. The administration is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality," he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count jumped by 2,487 to 67,655 on Sunday while the death toll rose by 89, including 52 in worst-hit Mumbai, to 2,286, state Health Department said.

A total of 1,248 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 29,329, as per the health bulletin.

Mumbai now accounts for 39,686 of the total 67,655 cases in Maharashtra and 1,279 fatalities of the total 2,286.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 36,040, it said.

The number of active containment zones stood at 3,157, it said.

Maharashtra coronavirus tally is as follows: Positive cases67,655, discharged cases2 9,329, deaths 2,286, active cases 36,040 and people tested 4,62,176.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 30, and announced easing of restrictions under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on an odd-even basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mission Begin Again Uddhav Thackeray Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp