STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EXCLUSIVE | Chinese and Indian Army to hold high-level meeting in Ladakh on Tuesday amid border standoff

This is going to be the third Higher Commander Level Meeting which is held between the Major General rank officers of the two sides.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

In this September 14, 2018, photo, an Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a bitter standoff in the remote and picturesque Ladakh region, with the two countries amassing soldiers and machinery near the tense frontier. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ladakh LAC is ready for yet another exercise towards improving the tensed atmosphere with the Chinese Army and Indian Army scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

“The Higher Commander Level Meeting (HCLM) between the two militaries is scheduled for Tuesday” confirmed a source.

This is going to be the third Higher Commander Level Meeting which is held between the Major General rank officers of the two sides.

The meetings between the two militaries are held at three levels at the borders which includes the Local Commander or the Colonel level, Station Commander (Delegation Level) or the Brigadier Level and the Highest is the Major General Level called the HLCM. These are emergency meetings which happen when something emergent is required to be discussed as otherwise there are scheduled meetings on important days apart from the meetings at fixed intervals.

ALSO READ | India-China border stand-off shifts to social media with video, photo leaks

“The officer added that it is a good sign as we are able to communicate our point of view.” said the source but added that in the first meeting both sides had only put their points across and in the second meeting there was agreement on some pints but many were left without any decision.

It was after the second HCLM meeting that heavy vehicles from both sides were moved back, as first reported by this paper.

The Ladakh standoff, also as reported first by this paper, began on the intervening night of 5-6 May when the soldiers of the two countries clashed with each other at the location of Finger Five which falls on the Northern Flank of the Pangong Tso lake which straddles between India and China.

ALSO READ | Sino-India border standoff: China says situation with India 'stable and controllable'

A large number of soldiers from both sides were injured in the clash.

On Friday India had moved more troops to match the deployments on the Chinese side. Sunday also saw an acrimonious battle of words on Social Media after the leaks of videos and photos of the two sides purportedly of the day of incident at Pangong Tso.

The officers feel such leaks vitiate the atmosphere. But, Indian forces have been instructed to maintain peace but remain firm with the endeavor to find a solution through talks between the military and at the diplomatic level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chinese army India china standoff Ladakh standoff Indian Army
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp