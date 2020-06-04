STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 Bihar policemen hurt in stone-pelting during raid on illegal liquor den

All the accused have managed to escape but a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

Published: 04th June 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Bihar police used for reprsentational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HAJIPUR (Bihar): Ten police personnel, including an officer, have been injured after they were pelted with stones during a raid on an illegal liquor den in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Thursday.

Consumption, transportation, storage or sale of liquor is banned in Bihar.

The incident occurred in Bundi Chowk in Tisiauta police station area on Wednesday night when the police team reached the area after being tipped-off about the arrival of a liquor consignment, Mahua Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nurul Haque said.

As the police team reached the spot, it was pelted with stones by people engaged in the illegal liquor trade, causing injuries to 10 personnel, besides damaging a police vehicle, he said.

Tisiauta police station SHO Nityanand Prasad and a constable sustained injuries on their heads, hands and legs while the remaining personnel suffered minor injuries, the SDPO said.

The police personnel were administered first aid at the Patepur primary healthcare centre and later released, he said.

All the accused have managed to escape but a manhunt has been launched to nab them, the officer added.

TAGS
Illegal liquor Stone pelting Bihar police Bihar Bihar crime
Coronavirus

