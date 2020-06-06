Maharashtra to procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patients

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir drug to save the lives of the critical patients fighting COVID-19.

According to the state government sources, the Remdesivir drug has been used for two IAS officers of Maharashtra – Assem Gupta and IA Kunda who were infected with the contagious virus. Although it was not permitted to use this drug, the hospital used them on compassionate ground after the consent of family members. Gupta was on a ventilator but the Remdesivir pulled him out of critical condition. Besides, this same drug was used for affluent people treatment.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that on the basis of evidence from laboratory, animal and clinical studies, the Remdesivir drug has given promising result in treating MERS-Cov, SARS. He said WHO has also suggested the positive effect of this drug in COVID 19 treatment. “This expensive medicine will be made available for poor and needy patients also. We have decided to procure 10,000 vial injections for treatment of COVID 19 patients,” Tope added.

Suraj Samant who had approached Maharashtra government to supply the Remdesivir injection said, “Our company Eskayef pharmaceuticals Limited based out of Dhaka, Bangladesh manufactures & distributes the life-saving drug Remdesivir that can help save hundreds of lives affected by COVID 19. We have shared this proposal with the government of Maharashtra for the supply of 10000 vials immediately and are awaiting their response to procure the same.” Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID 19 positive patients at 82,968 and 2969 deaths in the country.

