STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Instead of fighting COVID-19 govt planning polls: RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad hits out at Centre

Earlier today, several RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils to protest against Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers.

Published: 07th June 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: Instead of fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government is planning an election, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday, following the announcement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally for Bihar.

"Whatever work this government is claiming to have done is false, the poor migrants have nothing to eat. Hence, RJD has decided to protest against Amit Shah's virtual rally," Singh said.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah virtual rally to sound poll bugle

Earlier today, several RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils to protest against Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers.

Singh also spoke about the posters, featuring RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin, which were installed at Income Tax and Dark Bungalow roads in Patna earlier in the day.

"These are all Janata Dal-United's (JDU) petty ways to curb the Opposition's efforts. All these antics will not work," the RJD leader added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar elections RJD Coronavirus COVID 19 Raghuvansh Prasad Sing
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp