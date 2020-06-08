STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 Unlock 1.0: BEST buses hit road in Mumbai as offices, shops open

The BEST has decided to operate 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 to allow employees of government, private sectors and those who are self-employed to travel.

Published: 08th June 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers are seen seated inside the bus behind a plastic sheet as protection after easing in lockdown restriction, in Mumbai

Passengers are seen seated inside the bus behind a plastic sheet as protection after easing in lockdown restriction, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As restrictions on movement were eased from Monday, a number of buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) with seats occupied were seen plying in the city.

Offices started functioning in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel and shops in key market areas of Dadar, Colaba and Kurla also opened for businesses.

Even as the lockdown remains in force till June 30, the Maharashtra government, as part of the phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under 'Mission Begin Again', has allowed private offices to resume operations with 10 per cent staff.

Since the lockdown came into force in March, regular operations of BEST buses were suspended and services were available only for the essential services staff and health workers. Following relaxations in lockdown on Monday, around 2,100 buses hit the city roads till noon, a BEST statement said.

The BEST has decided to operate 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 to allow employees of government, private sectors and those who are self-employed to travel.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Maharashtra surpasses China as state tally nears 86,000; more buses to hit Mumbai roads from Monday

In the morning, long queues were seen at bus stops in some areas of suburban Malad, Mulund and neighbouring Thane city, as less number of buses were availablecompared to the number of people who came out to travel.

"The BEST has decided to allow only five people to stand in a bus after all the seats are occupied to maintain physical distancing. Thus, we had to say no to many people who were standing at the bus stops," a BEST official said.

Several offices in the business district of BKC and Lower Parel started functioning even as most of the employees have been working from home.

Shops in big market areas of Dadar, Kurla, Colaba and Ghatkopar opened for business with many of them santising their premises before allowing in customers. In the rest of Maharashtra, except red zones, life is returning to normalcy.

In Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, shops and other commercial establishments opened in the morning and will continue to operate till around 7 pm. The extension of shop timings will be done in a stepwise manner. Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that many hotels and restaurants have also started food takeaways and they will soon start accepting customers as well.

Meanwhile, temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship were yet to open across the state. "It will take some to open these places for mass gatherings," an official from the state law and judiciary department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mission Begin Again COVID19 Coronavirus Unlock 1 Mumbai unlock Mumbai lockdown relaxation BEST buses
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Mohammad khan
    Conductor of bus still asking for I CARD. I m not working and I want to go dadar to buy some electronic items but conductor refuse to enter in the bus means govt making fool to us.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp