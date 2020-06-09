STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal only state where political violence is propagated: Shah attacks Mamata on virtual rally

The BJP is engaging in public dialogue through video conferencing with its West Bengal unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 09th June 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addresses the 'West Bengal Jan Samwad' rally via video conferencing from the party headquarters in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addresses the 'West Bengal Jan Samwad' rally via video conferencing from the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged culture of political violence in the state.

He said though the BJP wants to expand its influence in the TMC-ruled state, its goal is to rid West Bengal of the "environment of terror".

"Bengal is the only state in the entire country where the culture of political violence is flourishing," he told the BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally.

He said despite the BJP winning a staggering 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he held the 18 it won in the state dear.

The senior BJP leader assailed the West Bengal government for not joining the Ayushman Bharat health scheme for the poor.

ALSO READ | Go all-out against BJP before Bengal polls: Mamata’s message to Trinamool workers

Castigating Banerjee over her stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shah said the people of Bengal will reduce her to a "political refugee" because it.

The Union Home Minister lauded the Narendra Modi government for its bold steps in the aftermath of the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

"Nobody uttered a word when terrorists intruded and beheaded our soldiers with impunity when the UPA was in power. Our surgical and air strikes sent out a strong message that we have zero tolerance to terrorism," he said.

He accused the Trinamool Congress government of patronising corruption.

"There is corruption everywhere. It continued unabated even when the people of Bengal were reeling under the impact of cyclone Amphan," he alleged.

Shah said Mamata Banerjee "insulted" migrants by calling 'Shramik Special' trains carrying them to Bengal during the lockdown "Corona Express".

"These migrants will now ensure your exit from power," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Amit Shah West Bengal violence West Bengal political violence
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp