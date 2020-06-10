STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP gets Army veterans to counter Rahul Gandhi on India-China stand-off at LAC

The BJP and the Congress have been sparring over the reported troop mobilisation of the Chinese PLA  around the LAC in the Ladakh area.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Army veterans in a statement released by the BJP on Tuesday blamed the Congress for neglecting the border infrastructure, while recalling the “Nehruvian blunders in Tibet and Aksai Chin” to remind the party of the India-China legacy issues regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC).     

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweets and statements on border dispute with China betrays his lack of knowledge; or, (is it) a convenient attempt to ignore historical blunders of (former Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru era,” the statement said. “Does Rahul Gandhi not know that Tibet was handed over to China on a platter by Nehru and China constructed roads through Aksai Chin, and later occupied it when Nehru was the Prime Minister?”

“Had the past governments undertaken border infrastructure development and modernized armed forces to match the hostile adversary, India would have been in a much better position to thwart any misadventure by Chinese much earlier. The Congress, as the party that ruled India for the longest period, is squarely responsible for neglecting the border infrastructural development during it’s more than half a century rule,” the veterans claimed in the statement.

