UP govt hid irregularities in teachers recruitment for a year: Priyanka

Her remarks came at a time when Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has demanded a probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge into the alleged irregularities in the teachers' recruitment.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday once again targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers, saying that it was going on under the nose of the government and it took them a year to notice it.

She said that the government has to answer to the lakhs of aspirants who appeared for the examination. "Lakhs of youth took the exam and hoped for jobs. They all waited for a year for the results. The mega scam went unnoticed under the nose of the BJP government with the connivance of the people sitting in the system. They kept it under the covers for a year. Now the government will have to answer to the hard working students and the successful people who have appeared in the exam," she said in a tweet in Hindi attaching a news report.

Her remarks came at a time when Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has demanded a probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge into the alleged irregularities in the teachers' recruitment. Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the party in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been raising the issue of the teachers recruitment and has also spoken to the aspirants in the state through video conferencing.

The UP government has ordered a Special Task Force (STF) probe into the issue and a few people have been arrested in the last few days.

 

