STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Situation under control': Army Chief Naravane says India has very strong relationship with Nepal

Speaking about the India-Nepal relationship, Army Chief General MM Naravane said the relationship between the two South Asian countries remain strong and will remain so in the future.

Published: 13th June 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Speaking about the India-Nepal relationship, he said the relationship between the two South Asian countries remain strong and will remain so in the future

Speaking about the India-Nepal relationship, the Army Chief said the relationship between the two South Asian countries remain strong and will remain so in the future. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal.

"We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future," Naravane said here.

While taking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief said, "As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned and our western neighbour, as you would have seen we have had a lot of successes in the last one week or 10 days. In the last 10-15 days alone, more than 15 terrorists have been killed. All of this has been because of very close cooperation and coordination between all the security forces operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

ALSO READ | Will get back land ‘occupied by India’ through dialogue: Nepal PM on Kalapani row

He added, "Most of the operations have been based on information provided by the locals themselves which goes to show that they are also absolutely fed up with militancy and terrorism, and they want that the situation should return to normal."

Naravane today reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries here at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Army Chief General MM Naravane
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp