'Situation under control': Army Chief Naravane says India has very strong relationship with Nepal

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal.

"We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future," Naravane said here.

While taking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief said, "As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned and our western neighbour, as you would have seen we have had a lot of successes in the last one week or 10 days. In the last 10-15 days alone, more than 15 terrorists have been killed. All of this has been because of very close cooperation and coordination between all the security forces operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."



He added, "Most of the operations have been based on information provided by the locals themselves which goes to show that they are also absolutely fed up with militancy and terrorism, and they want that the situation should return to normal."

Naravane today reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries here at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).