Another earthquake measuring 4.4 strikes Gujarat's Rajkot in less than 24 hours

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Rajkot district of Gujarat, another earthquake measuring 4.4 hit the district on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake arose 82 kilometre North West of Rajkot district. It had a depth of 13-kilometre and occurred at 12:57 p.m. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

READ|

On Sunday night, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale struck the same district. Several parts of the state, including Ahmedabad had also felt the tremors.

As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 p.m.

Since then, five earthquakes of above 3.0 on the Richter Scale have hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent one of 3.9 magnitude was recorded at 6:31 on Monday morning.

Katra is a small town in the union territory where Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located.