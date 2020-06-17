Bastar jawan killed in fatal clash with Chinese soldiers was set to get married

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: A pall of gloom descended on the family of Ganesh Ram Kunjam, who succumbed to his injuries following the fatal clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley that left 19 other Indian soldiers dead.

The 27-year-old Kunjam, who hailed from the Kutrutola village of Charama block in Kanker district, about 180 km south of Raipur joined the Indian Army in 2011 and was posted at the China border barely a month ago.

"We received the news of his demise on Tuesday evening from the army headquarters. We couldn't believe it. His family members had spoken to him a month ago when Ganesh informed us that he would soon be joining a new posting along the China border. Since then we couldn't connect with him," said his paternal uncle Tiharu Ram Kunjam.

The jawan returned from Chhattisgarh a day before the Holi festival this year after availing leave. During his visit, his marriage was finalised but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic no decision was taken on the wedding date.

Ganesh decided to join the army after passing his 12th exams. Quite popular in his Gidhali tribal hamlet, he has two sisters.

Once the news of his death spread, his schoolmates, friends and relatives reached his village to console the grieving family members.

His relatives informed that Ganesh Kunjam was to get married later this year.

According to the Kanker district administration, the jawan's last rites will be performed with full state honours on Thursday after the mortal remains are brought by air.

Kanker district is one of the Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.



