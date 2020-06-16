STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

LAC standoff: Ladakh martyr Havildar Palani served country for 22 years, had plans to retire next year

Palani's mortal remains are expected to reach his native village in a couple of days.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldier K Palani is survived by his wife P Vanathi Devi (35) and two children -- son aged 10 and daughter aged 8. 

Indian Army soldier K Palani is survived by his wife P Vanathi Devi (35) and two children -- son aged 10 and daughter aged 8.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Passion and poverty drove the martyred 40-year-old Indian Army soldier K Palani from Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district to join the armed forces at the age of 18.

Shock dawned upon the family when the news of his death at the Indo-Chinese border in Ladakh reached them. The brave havildar had planned to retire from the army next year, having served on the country's borders for 22 years. He was one among three Indian soldiers martyred on the Indo-Chinese border in Ladakh in the conflict on Monday night. 

READ | TN CM hails Army’s sacrifice in Ladakh, grants Rs 20 lakh to kin of jawan from state

Palani was the elder son of the farmer couple Kalimuthu and Logambal at Kadukkalur village in Tiruvadanai taluk of Ramanathapuram district and is survived by his wife P Vanathi Devi (35) and two children -- a son aged 10 and a daughter aged 8. 

"He hailed from a poverty-stricken family. A class XII pass out from his village school, he was an active sportsman during his school days and aspired to join the armed forces since he was a teenager. Extreme poverty and ambition led him to join the army at the age of 18 after a couple of attempts at army recruitment. He was a father-figure to his younger brother and his younger sister," said a relative. 

Palani's blood, sweat and tears went into educating his brother and marrying off his sister, family sources recalled.

Strongly motivated by Palani, his brother Idhayakani (in his early 20s) too joined the armed forces and now works in the clerical cadre in Rajasthan.

Palani's love for serving the nation did not stop there. He also dreamt and spoke of making his children join the armed forces when they grow up. 

"Villagers looked up to him for his depth of knowledge on current affairs. He later completed BA in History through distance education mode and encouraged his wife to complete B.Ed course after marriage. It was he who motivated her to enrol in a post-graduation course too," shared the relative. 

ALSO READ | Colonel, two jawans killed in clashes with PLA, reports of casualties on Chinese side too

Whenever he returned home, the air was filled with his cheer and could be seen cooking for the family, something he enjoyed as much as he did playing with the children, noted another relative.

"He would tell us that his service was valued by his superiors who couldn't let him go whenever he would speak of retirement. Instead, he would be offered long leave to visit family. We heard he was an expert in the operation of military tanks," the relative stated. 

After 22 years of toil at the Indian borders braving extreme climatic conditions and his struggle with poverty, it was only on June 3 that his family finally moved into their own house in Kazhugoorani (Ramanathapuram taluk), built taking a loan of about Rs 17 lakhs.

"Palani last visited his family in January but could not attend the housewarming that he was looking much forward to. Having led a life full of struggles, having built his own house, we thought things were finally turning out well for him since he planned to retire next year. His untimely demise has shaken the family for whom he was the pillar of strength throughout his lifetime," the villagers recalled. 

Palani's mortal remains are expected to reach his native village in a couple of days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramanathapuram India-China standoff ladakh Havildar Palani Galwan Valley
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Proud of my son's sacrifice, mother says
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp