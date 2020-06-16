STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Colonel, two jawans killed in clashes with PLA, reports of casualties on Chinese side too

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops had previously engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh over the last five weeks.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

An army soldier stands guard at Zojila Pass situated at a height of 11 516 feet on the way to frontier region of Ladakh (File photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a violent clash along the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, leaving a commanding officer, a Colonel, and two jawans dead on the Indian side.

The dead have been identified as Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar K Palani and Sepoy Ojha.

The Army confirmed the incident and said, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.”

The Army said there were casualties on the Chinese side as well "There was no firing. No firearms were used. It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles," an Army officer told AFP on condition of anonymity. 

ALSO READ | RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: My son was too young to die, says father; mother heartbroken, but proud 

The editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is a Chinese government mouthpiece, tweeted, "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

"Rajnath Singh reviewed the current operational situation in Eastern Ladakh, consequent to yesterday's violent faceoff on the LAC, along with the CDS and the three Service chiefs," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops had previously engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh over the last five weeks. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation, Army sources added.

READ| China raises objection to India's construction near borders in Uttarakhand's Lipulekh area
 
There are around 12,000 soldiers with heavy vehicles, artillery and armoured support equipment on both sides of the Line of Actual Control in a standoff position.

Earlier, soldiers from both countries clashed on four occasions, starting on the intervening night of May 5 and 6 when Chinese soldiers attacked Indian troops at the location between Finger 4 and Finger 5, along the Northern Flank of the Pangong Tso lake.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops "crossed the border line twice... provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides."

The incident comes days after Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from the Galwan Valley.

READ | LAC standoff: Ladakh martyr Havildar Palani served country for 22 years, planned to retire next year

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions and demanded their immediate withdrawal for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area.

Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.

(With PTI and AFP Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ladakh standoff India china standoff Ceasefire violation Galwan Valley
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp