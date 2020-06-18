STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China failed to honour Galwan buffer zone pact

The violence that erupted on Monday in the Galwan region at Patrolling Point 14 was tied to China failing to honour the agreement on June 6 that the area would be a buffer zone.

A senior Army officer said, “The soldiers were attacked when the Local Commanding Officer of the Galwan area had gone to confirm the moving back of the Chinese troops from the location on the banks of the Galwan river.”

The Chinese were expected to dismantle their tents in the zone. During the Corps Commanders meeting on June 6, it was decided to create buffer zones to begin with and this was to be followed with a phase-wise withdrawal.

Confirming the disengagement plan, Army Chief General MM Naravane had said on June 13 that it will take place in a “phased manner” along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC). The withdrawal agreement did not include the stand-off point at Finger 4 along the Northern Flank of the Pangong Tso Lake.

In his first comment after the stand-off began, the Army Chief said, “I would like to assure everyone that the situation along our border with China is under control,” adding both sides were disengaging in a phased manner.

“We have started from the north, from the area of the Galwan river, where a lot of disengagement has taken place.” Indian officials confirmed a “limited military disengagement” at three hotspots along the LAC — Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs.

In its statement on the flare-up, the ministry of external affairs, said: “While there was some progress (on deescalation), the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan Valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties... It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo.”

Condition now stable

The condition of four other critically injured soldiers has become stable. Also, 18 more jawans injured in the attack are getting treatment in Leh.

