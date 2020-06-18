STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chinese action premeditated: MEA

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms.

Published: 18th June 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the situation at the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both sides appeared to blame each other for the standoff. While Jaishankar said the Chinese side tried to unilaterally alter the status quo and deviated from the protocol agreed upon in the Corps Commander-level meeting held on June 6, Yi urged the Indians to investigate the matter and punish those responsible for it. 

ALSO READ: China's claim over Galwan Valley untenable - MEA

“China urged India restrain its military forces in the region to prevent any provocative actions. India must make sure similar incidents as that on Monday do not happen again. India must also not miscalculate the current situation, and not underestimate China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territory,” Yi told Jaishanakar.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms.

“The Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan Valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Chinese official media highlights PLA casualties at Galwan clash but no numbers

Jaishankar told Yi that it was the need of the hour for the Chinese to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. “The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the senior commanders on June 6. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it,” the MEA said. 

Both sides agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, to implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. They also agreed that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols.

Experts say the statements are a sign that neither side is ready to back down. “While both sides are stressing on maintaining peace and tranquillity, there is also mention of fiercely guarding territories. This can be interpreted as both wanting to stand their ground. The issue is unlikely to be settled soon as there is a different perception of LAC and both sides want to stand their ground,” an ex-diplomat said.

THE MARTYRS WHO MADE THE SUPREME SACRIFICE FOR THE NATION

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff Galwan Standoff MEA S Jaishankar
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp