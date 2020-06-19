STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia, job to kin of five jawans from Bihar killed in Galwan Valley

The brave soldiers- Chandan Kumar of Bhojpur, Jai Kishor Singh of Vaishali, Aman Kumar Singh of Samstipur, Kundan Kumar of Saharsa and Sunil Kumar of Patna Bihta- were from Bihar regiments.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, after paying floral tributes to the martyrs, expressed heartfelt condolences for their sacrifice.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday evening announced an ex-gratia of Rs 11 lakh, in addition to a government job for the closest dependent of each of the five soldiers from the state martyred in bloody clashes with the Chinese army along the LAC in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

The bodies of four of the martyrs were brought on Friday while the body of Sunil Kumar was brought on Wednesday and consigned to flames with full state honour on Friday morning.

According to an official statement, a sum of Rs 25 lakhs would also be given to the nearest dependent of each of these five martyrs in addition to Rs 11 lakh, from the chief minister relief fund.

A total 36 lakh would be given to the nearest dependent of each of the five martyrs by the state government in addition to a government job.

​At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the clash.

The violent face-off happened in the Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

