'Pranayama' can boost immunity during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

NEW DELHI: "Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 6th International Yoga Day. This day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood," Prime Minister Modi said.



On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent," he added.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

What did PM Modi say in his Yoga Day message? COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system, which gets strengthened by 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise

If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease

There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity&improve metabolism

Yoga gives a message of universal brotherhood Yoga brings people together

People celebrate Yoga Day across India

People perform yoga in front of Mysuru palace as a part of #Internationalyogaday2020 celebrations in Mysuru.

Delhi police personnel performing yoga on the occasion of #Internationalyogaday2020 at Red fort in New Delhi. Express Photo | @parveennegi1 #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/C2sScuojps — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 21, 2020

Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, President Ram Nath Kovind said the ancient science of yoga is India's great gift to the world. He further said that the ancient science of yoga is India's great gift to the world.

Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay.



The ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world.



Glad to see more and more people adopting it.



Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene. pic.twitter.com/1ZGqsTnn4A — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2020

Modi's message was followed by a live demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The CYP drill was designed keeping in mind people of different age groups and of varied walks of life, the ministry had said in its statement.



Yoga programmes are organised across the globe by Indian missions every year, but this year will be different. Several missions are organising digital events to mark the occasion

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)