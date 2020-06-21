'Pranayama' can boost immunity during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.
Published: 21st June 2020 07:28 AM | Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:51 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: "Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 6th International Yoga Day. This day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood," Prime Minister Modi said.
On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.
"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent," he added.
Delhi police personnel performing yoga on the occasion of #Internationalyogaday2020 at Red fort in New Delhi. Express Photo | @parveennegi1 #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/C2sScuojps— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 21, 2020
The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.
|What did PM Modi say in his Yoga Day message?
People celebrate Yoga Day across India
People perform yoga in front of Mysuru palace as a part of #Internationalyogaday2020 celebrations in Mysuru.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 21, 2020
Express Video | @UdayUdayphoto2 @XpressBengaluru #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/okUy2cKXNA
Delhi police personnel performing yoga on the occasion of #Internationalyogaday2020 at Red fort in New Delhi. Express Photo | @parveennegi1 #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/C2sScuojps— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 21, 2020
Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, President Ram Nath Kovind said the ancient science of yoga is India's great gift to the world. He further said that the ancient science of yoga is India's great gift to the world.
Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2020
The ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world.
Glad to see more and more people adopting it.
Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene. pic.twitter.com/1ZGqsTnn4A
Modi's message was followed by a live demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The CYP drill was designed keeping in mind people of different age groups and of varied walks of life, the ministry had said in its statement.
Yoga programmes are organised across the globe by Indian missions every year, but this year will be different. Several missions are organising digital events to mark the occasion
(Inputs from ANI, PTI)