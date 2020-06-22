STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhok Defence Committee member injured in firing in Jammu and Kashmir

The officer said the preliminary investigation did not point towards involvement of terrorists.

Published: 22nd June 2020

Further investigation into the firing incident is on. (Image for representation)

By PTI

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: A Dhok Defence Committee (DDC) member was injured in firing in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a police official said on Monday.

Gopal Nath (35), a resident of village Duggi-Dandi, suffered injury in the right leg when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a dhok (mudhouse) in Jhompari Dal, 16 km from Bhaderwah town, around 11.30 pm on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aadil Rishu said.

The injured was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu.

He said Nath and another DDC member, Firoz Din, were present inside the dhok (mudhouse) with their sheep when they reportedly came under fire.

Police have recovered a 12-bore gun from the area, Rishu said.

The officer said the preliminary investigation did not point towards involvement of terrorists.

Further investigation into the firing incident is on.

