Goa may drop China consultancy firm from bridge project

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government may drop a Chinese consultancy firm from its team building Rs 1,400 crore eight-lane bridge across the Zuari river in South Goa in view of the military standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Deepak Pauskar said the Goa government would look at importing construction material required for the bridge from other countries, if the Centre formally banned imports from China.

"The issue is about Chinese consultants, expected to arrive to examine some works. Most material required for completion of the remaining 35 per cent of the bridge was expected to be imported from China," Pauskar said.

Shanghai Tonggang Bridge Technology is partnering with the Goa government in the Zuari bridge project, which, according to the PWD Ministry, is expected to be named after late Manohar Parrikar. Madhya Pradesh-based Dilip Buildcon is building the bridge.

"Because of the betrayal by the Chinese army on borders, the country and the Prime Minister has decided not to use any Chinese product. We will speak to the Chief Minister and take a decision," Pauskar said.

The state government could consider hiring consultants from other countries or from the country itself.

On the material required to be imported from China, Pauskar said, "If imports from China is banned, we will source the material from other places."

The bridge, expected to be complete by December 19, has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It's estimated to be complete by April 2021.