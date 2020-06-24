STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan govt asks Centre to initiate legal action against Baba Ramdev, calls Coronil trials 'illegal'

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has also demanded legal action from the centre against Ramdev for misleading peopl at a challenging time like this.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Baba Ramdev's controversial medicine 'coronil' for coronavirus patients has run into serious trouble in Rajasthan as the state health department has called the trials 'illegal' and served a notice to Jaipur's NIMS Hospital which reportedly collaborated in this.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has also demanded legal action from the centre against Ramdev for misleading peopl at a challenging time like this and declared that anyone selling or distributing these pills will be put behind bars.

"It has come to our notice through newspapers and TV channels that you have conducted clinical trials on patients without the permission of the Government department. As NIMS Hospital is a dedicated covid-19 institute so according to the protocol the treatment  of corona patients should have been done according to the prescribed government protocol only, there is a violation of the protocol and you should submit a clarification to the department within three days," read a government notice.

ALSO READ | Complaint filed in Bihar court against Baba Ramdev over Patanjali's COVID-19 medicine claim

In an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express, Jaipur CMHO Dr. Narrottam Sharma asserted that no official permission was sought or obtained for the so-called trials by Patanjali Ayurved or NIMS.

“We have issued them a notice to explain how they could conduct clinical trials without any official permission. They sought no permission nor is there any proof of having administered those medicines. When we are the ones who test all patients and all treatment to corona patients is given according to the protocol we set, they cannot run clinical trials on any patient without our permission.

"For any clinical trials to be conducted, the permission has to be given by an Ethical Committee of five members. When no such committee was even constituted, how can they conduct any clinical trials and how can it be regarded as scientific or legal,” Sharma remarked.  

Ramdev on the other hand, had claimed that a clinical case study of Coronil was conducted on over 100 patients admitted at NIMS located in Chandwaji, 69 per cent of whom, tested negative within three days of consuming the pills and later, all of them were cured within seven days.

The AYUSH ministry has demanded Patanjali Ayurved to share details on the ingredients used, location of the trial, protocol observed, sample size of the testing group and also the requisite permissions sought.

Meanwhile, NIMS Jaipur has found itself at the centre of a couple of other controversies as well such as sexual exploitation allegations of students against Dr BS Tomar, founder of the group. 

In December 2018, a woman working at NIMS College had also filed an FIR alleging rape by Dr. Tomar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Baba Ramdev Coronil Rajasthan
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp