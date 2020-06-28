STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheese and chicken with rice: Here's why this gang of thieves wants to land behind bars

A police team, using scientific investigation techniques, nabbed the gang and found them in possession of stolen valuables and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. 

bihar gang of thieves

Kaimur police with the busted gang of thieves (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A gang of thieves has been busted for purposely landing behind bars. Yes, you read that right. As bizarre as it sounds, the gang committed petty theft just to get jail time so that they get to consume good food, including chicken and paneer. 

Kaimur Police in Bihar busted this gang on Saturday after a case of theft was filed on June 23 at Thilloui village under Karamchat police station. A police team, using scientific investigation techniques, nabbed the gang and found them in possession of stolen valuables and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. 

“The team of cops unearthed a gang of thieves by arresting seven of its members including their gang leader Guddu Musahar,” Kaimur SP Dilnawaz Ahamad said.

“If we live at home, we don't even get any work. Due to poverty, we were not getting good food and our wives were constantly scolding us for the same. So we started committing thefts. Whenever we went to jail, we ate good foods including chicken and cheese with rice”, Guddu Musahar disclosed.

The Kaimur SP further said, “The police have recovered cash amount and jewellery, worth lakhs of rupees also from the hideouts of arrested thieves.”

The SP and other cops were taken aback when they heard the reasons by the arrested thieves for committing thefts.

Guddu Musahar further disclosed that good food was being arranged every day whenever he or his accomplices stayed in jail.

“It is far better to be in jail to eat delicious food without working than being outside loitering around for work,” one of the gang members told the media. 

Police sources, meanwhile, added that all those thieves never wanted to work but steal because when they are jailed, they get to eat good food including meat and cheese.

