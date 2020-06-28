STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Weekly lockdowns only on Sunday, normal activities to resume in Dehradun from June 29

A total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,791.

Published: 28th June 2020 09:38 AM

Shop owners feel social distancing will not be possible in every market once all the shops are opened

Shop owners feel social distancing will not be possible in every market once all the shops are opened. (File photo)

By ANI

DEHRADUN:: All normal activities will be allowed in Dehradun between 5 am and 8 pm every day from June 29, said the Dehradun District Magistrate.

"In Dehradun from Monday (June 29), all normal activities can resume from 5 am except in the containment areas. The markets will also remain open till 8 pm," read an order.

It added, "The lockdown on Saturdays will no longer be in place but on Sundays, there would be a weekly lockdown."

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

A total of 87 recoveries were also reported, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,909.

According to the state control room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 827 and 37 people have died due to the disease. 

