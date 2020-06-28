Three more test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 151

By PTI

AIZWAL: Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 151 on Sunday, officials said.

Two of the new patients are from Mamit district and one is from Aizawl, a statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department said.

Two of them had returned from Maharashtra and one from Delhi, it said, adding their condition is out of danger.

Of the 151 cases, 96 are active while 55 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said testing of samples of all returnees to the state is "almost complete".

Around 2,000 residents are yet to return to the state, he said.

At least 2,424 people have been placed under institutional quarantine in the state, officials said.

The lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 is scheduled to end on June 30.