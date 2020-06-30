Why PM Modi silent on Chinese forces entering India: Digvijay

By PTI

MANDLA: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the Chinese forces entering Indian territory in Ladakh.

Demanding a clarification from the PM on the issue, Singh said on Monday night that even defence minister and external affairs minister had said that the Chinese forces had entered Indian territory.

"Army officials are also confirming that such an incident had occurred. 20 persons (soldiers) were martyred (in Galwan Valley). Ten Army personnel, including officials, were arrested and later released, but the PM is saying nothing had happened. Then who is speaking the truth?" Singh asked while talking to PTI.