Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide: Mamata lashes out at Modi government

While condemning BJP's controversial 'goli maro' slogan, the Bengal CM and Trinamool supremo also accused the saffron party of trying to replicate the 'Gujarat model of riots' across the country.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged the communal violence in Delhi was "state-sponsored genocide" and the BJP was trying to replicate the "Gujarat model of riots" across the country.

Addressing a TMC event, Banerjee also condemned those who raised the controversial "goli maro."

slogan while heading to Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the city on Sunday.

"I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people in Delhi. I think it was genocide. The violence in Delhi was state-sponsored," she said.

ALSO READ | Don’t want people to die: SC to hear on March 4 plea for FIRs against hate speeches 'leading' to Delhi riots

Banerjee claimed it was due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that "so many people were killed" in the Delhi violence.

"Amit Shah should keep this in mind".

She said the BJP should apologise for the Delhi riots.

"The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal," the chief minister added.

