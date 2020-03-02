Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, samples sent to Pune for confirmation

By PTI

JAIPUR: An Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday and his blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

The first sample collected Saturday tested negative but his condition deteriorated, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told reporters here.

The minister said a second sample was collected and he tested positive for the virus, according to the report received on Monday.

"Since there is variation in the test reports, samples have been sent to NIV-Pune for testing," he said.

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, more than two weeks after three patients from Kerala who contracted the infection had recovered.

While one case has been confirmed in New Delhi, the other has been reported from Telangana, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press statement on Monday.

The detection of cases comes amidst a fresh scare of an outbreak in view of the rising number of cases in Italy and Iran.

Meanwhile, China has reported 42 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 2,912, Chinese health officials said on Monday, as the rapid spread of the epidemic wreaks havoc globally causing over 3,000 deaths and infecting more than 88,000 people.