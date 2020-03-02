Home Nation

Like cancer, coronavirus can be cured with cow dung and cow urine: Assam BJP MLA

Hajo MLA, Suman Haripriya told the Assembly during a discussion on cattle smuggling on Monday.

Published: 02nd March 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Hajo MLA, Suman Haripriya

Hajo MLA, Suman Haripriya (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A BJP MLA in Assam claimed cow dung could help fight coronavirus that has killed thousands worldwide.

“The government is doing research on cow dung and cow urine. When cow dung is burnt, the smoke that emits has the power to destroy the virus. I believe cow dung can help fight the outbreak of coronavirus,” Hajo MLA, Suman Haripriya, told the Assembly during a discussion on cattle smuggling on Monday.

She is a first time MLA and daughter of BJP stalwart and former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty. She was into film-making prior to joining politics.

“There are scientific reasons why we use cow dung and cow urine during religious rituals. There are some hospitals in Gujarat which treat their patients with ayurvedic medicines. The patients there are kept alongside cows and given Panchamrit prepared from cow urine and cow dung,” the MLA said.

ALSO READ: Avoid travel to Iran, Italy, S Korea, Singapore, says Centre after two more test positive for coronavirus

She said cancer could be fought by following the “alternative method” vis-à-vis the use of cow dung and cow urine.

“I learnt about cancer patients getting cured by following this method. That’s the reason why people worshipped cows in the olden days. Every single thing that cow gives us is important,” the MLA said, adding “The sages and saints used basil leaves during religious rituals. We now know basil leaves are a cure for diabetics”.

She said she had learnt about the usefulness of cow dung and cow urine and the ongoing research on them from BJP leader and Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The police in Assam often face a problem in keeping seized stolen cows due to lack of space. The MLA urged the police stations to send the cattle to the cow reserves in Hajo. “We have plenty of space there to keep them,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya coronavirus cure
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp