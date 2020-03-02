Like cancer, coronavirus can be cured with cow dung and cow urine: Assam BJP MLA

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A BJP MLA in Assam claimed cow dung could help fight coronavirus that has killed thousands worldwide.

“The government is doing research on cow dung and cow urine. When cow dung is burnt, the smoke that emits has the power to destroy the virus. I believe cow dung can help fight the outbreak of coronavirus,” Hajo MLA, Suman Haripriya, told the Assembly during a discussion on cattle smuggling on Monday.

She is a first time MLA and daughter of BJP stalwart and former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty. She was into film-making prior to joining politics.

“There are scientific reasons why we use cow dung and cow urine during religious rituals. There are some hospitals in Gujarat which treat their patients with ayurvedic medicines. The patients there are kept alongside cows and given Panchamrit prepared from cow urine and cow dung,” the MLA said.

She said cancer could be fought by following the “alternative method” vis-à-vis the use of cow dung and cow urine.

“I learnt about cancer patients getting cured by following this method. That’s the reason why people worshipped cows in the olden days. Every single thing that cow gives us is important,” the MLA said, adding “The sages and saints used basil leaves during religious rituals. We now know basil leaves are a cure for diabetics”.

She said she had learnt about the usefulness of cow dung and cow urine and the ongoing research on them from BJP leader and Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The police in Assam often face a problem in keeping seized stolen cows due to lack of space. The MLA urged the police stations to send the cattle to the cow reserves in Hajo. “We have plenty of space there to keep them,” she said.