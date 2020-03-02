Home Nation

Nirbhaya case: Stop playing with fire, court tells convict's lawyer AP Singh

The convicts were scheduled to be hanged tomorrow, but the court on Monday deferred their execution indefinitely.

Published: 02nd March 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

AP Singh, lawyer representing the convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case

AP Singh, lawyer representing the convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "You are playing with fire. You should be conscious," the court told the lawyer representing the convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana made the observations while noting that there was a "delay in filing curative and mercy petition by the death-row convicts."

"You are playing with fire. You should be conscious. One wrong move by anybody, and you know the consequences," the court rapped advocate A.P Singh.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya case - Convicts won't hang on March 3, execution delayed further

The convicts were scheduled to be hanged tomorrow, but the court on Monday deferred their execution indefinitely.

"Despite stiff resistance from the victim's side, I am of the opinion that any condemned convict must not meet his creator with a grievance in his bosom that the courts of this country have not acted fairly in grating him an opportunity to exhaust his legal remedies," Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said.

"I am of the opinion that the death sentence cannot be executed pending the disposal of the mercy petition of the convict," the judge said.

"It is hereby directed that the execution of death warrants against all the convicts scheduled for March 3 is deferred till further order," he added.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya case - Death row convict Pawan Gupta files mercy plea before President

Earlier today, convict Pawan Gupta had sought stay on the grounds that his mercy petition is pending before the President of India. Another convict, Akshay, also filed a fresh mercy petition contending that the previous one was "incomplete".

During the hearing on the application today, the court was apprised that the jail authorities are aware of the convict's mercy petition.

"This game of hide-and-seek needs to be handled with a hard hand. This application is not maintainable," public prosecutor Irfan Ahemed said.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, called later as Nirbhaya, in the national capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case Nirbhaya Nirbhaya rape case AP Singh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp