VHP to felicitate 'kar sevaks' of Ayodhya movement

The programmes will start across three lakh villages from March 25 and will continue until Hanuman Jayanti, which falls on April 8.

Published: 02nd March 2020

IANS

AYODHYA: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to honour 'kar sevaks' who participated in the 1990 Ayodhya movement and then in the 1992 Babri demolition.

Families of 'kar sevaks' who lost their lives during the Ayodhya movement, will also be felicitated.

The felicitation function will take place during the Ram Mahotsav celebrations that will begin from March 25 and will continue for a fortnight this year, instead of the seven-day celebrations that used to take place earlier.

"Workers will also visit villages, from where bricks to construct Ram temple were brought in Ayodhya," he said.

The VHP activists will also establish a communication with the Hindus, who are "disturbed due to the violence that broke out at several places after CAA was passed in Parliament".

According to a senior VHP functionary, the programmes will start across three lakh villages from March 25 and will continue until Hanuman Jayanti, which falls on April 8.

Every year, Ram Mahotsav is celebrated during Ram Navami but this year the celebrations will be different in view of the apex court verdict in favour of Ram temple.

The VHP leader said that though VHP activists wanted to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict immediately after the judgment, the organisational leaders felt that it could hurt the sentiments of the other communities. "Now is the right time to celebrate," he said.

"Our aim is to spread Lord Ram's message across the length and breadth of the country and ease the disturbed atmosphere in the country," the VHP functionary said.

Meanwhile, VHP's Braj region vice-president Sunil Parashar, said, "Workers will go to villages to garner support for the temple construction. 'Prabhat pheris', 'shobha yatras' will also be organised during this period."

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp