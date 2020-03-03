Home Nation

40 students of Noida school sent to 28 days isolation as parent tests positive for coronavirus

The school administration sprung into action after the news started circulating on social media.

Published: 03rd March 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing protective masks in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak stand outside RML Hospital in New Delhi Tuesday March 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NOIDA: Shriram Millennium school in Sector 135 Noida on Tuesday decided to shut down the premises for two days and also postpone its annual examinations after a student's parent-tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday.

A total of 40 students of the school have been tested for the virus and sent to a 28-day isolation, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

A senior school official, who requested anonymity, has also confirmed to IANS about the developments. "Yes the said patient of COVID-19 is a parent of our student, we have taken all precautionary measures and are in constant contact with the Health Ministry to monitor situation," the senior official said.

Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Anurag Bhargava told IANS: "School will be closed for a day or two now. During this time it will be sanitized. The process of sanitizing the school will take one to two days. It takes more than an hour to sanitize a room, our medical team has told the school about the treatment," the CMO added.

"A total of 40 people have been tested in Noida. The reports will take a few hours."

He specifically asked all to "ignore rumours". "We have all the facilities to tackle the situation. We have isolation ward developed," Bhargava said.

A scared parent whose son studies in the Shriram Millennium School told IANS on condition of anonymity: "We came to know about this on the parents' WhatsApp group early in the morning. There was complete panic on the group. Today's exam has been cancelled and the school is now shut for sanitisation. We pray for those who were there at the birthday party where the infected person was present".

The school administration sprung into action after the news started circulating on social media.

"Dear Parents, due to certain unavoidable circumstances we will be postponing the exams scheduled today. The new dates will be communicated shortly," a message by school administration on Tuesday read.

"The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of Classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave," administration added in their message.

Sources in the school administration have confirmed that the Director of the school chain has also called an urgent meeting on issue in one of its school in Gurugram.

The Noida campus of the school has been shut down and officials from the Health Ministry have reached the spot to sanitise the school as well as take samples for further tests to verify if others in contact with the student or his parents have been infected with COVID-19 virus.

According to screenshots of Whatsaap messages being circulated online, the student's parent had thrown a birthday party on February 28, and several other students of the school had participated in the celebrations.

On Monday, two cases of COVID-19 were found positive one of them was from Delhi who is currently under treatment and is being closely monitored.

According to the Health Ministry, the person who has tested positive from Delhi has a travel history to Italy.

Further details of his travels were being ascertained. The Ministry also said that the patient was stable and was being closely monitored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shriram Millennium Virus Noida school Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp