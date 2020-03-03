Hundreds arrested for Delhi riots, social media being watched: Centre tells Lok Sabha 

Home Nation

The Delhi Police has taken several steps to control the law and order situation in the national capital, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Published: 03rd March 2020 05:44 PM

Delhi riots

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday said the Delhi Police has arrested hundreds of miscreants for their alleged involvement in the recent riots in the national capital, while a close watch is being kept on social media platforms to check rumours and unfounded propaganda.

ALSO READ: Week after Delhi riots, displaced residents in city's Shiv Vihar seek help to return home

Police officers along with adequate force, including 76 companies (7,600 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces, were deployed at vulnerable points, he said.

"More than 120 FIRs have been lodged and hundreds of miscreants have been arrested. Investigating Officers are collecting CCTV footage and seeking out videos from public to bring the guilty to book.

"A close watch is being kept on social media platforms which may disseminate rumours and unfounded propaganda," the minister added.

ALSO READ: Centre ready to hold discussion on Delhi riots after Holi, says Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Rai said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code (CrPC) are being imposed in riot-hit areas.

Police forces have conducted flag marches in these areas to instil confidence among people.

Appeal has been made to people to maintain peace and not to believe rumours.

Meetings of local peace committees, resident welfare associations, market welfare associations, civil society groups, representatives of political parties etc have been held in the affected areas, he said.

