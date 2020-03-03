Italian tourist's wife also tests positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital; six confirmed cases so far

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The wife of the Italian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus in Jaipur was also found to be infected on Tuesday. Her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said.

"The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and samples were collected. The report indicates positive signs of the virus in her. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to the NIV, Pune," said an official of the Rajasthan Health Department.



If the second test is also positive, it will take the total number of cases in the country to seven.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a test by the NIV confirmed that her husband had contracted the coronavirus.

The first sample collected from him on Saturday had tested negative but his condition deteriorated and a second sample was collected, which tested positive on Monday.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the deadly coronavirus, one from Delhi and another one from Hyderabad.

The government has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed over 3,100 people worldwide.