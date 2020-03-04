Home Nation

Additional doctors, counters, forms to be arranged at airports for coronavirus screening

Through the 21 international airports in the country, a total of 25. 15 lakh people arrived in India in March last year, according to the data by aviation regulator DGCA.

Published: 04th March 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Additional counters, doctors, medical equipment and modified forms in pre-immigration area of airports will be arranged as part of coronavirus screening, an official said on Wednesday.

After the Centre's announcement that all international passengers arriving in India would henceforth be screened, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola held a four-hour long meeting with officials from various departments and airports.

He directed them to have additional counters, doctors, medical equipment and modified forms in pre-immigration area, the official said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus likely a permanent guest, summer may not contain spread, says top virologist
 

The modified forms will be filled with a duplicate copy -- one copy will remain with airport health authorities and other with the immigration department.

Kharola said sufficient manpower must be arranged with the help of respective state governments, immigration departments and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Through the 21 international airports in the country, a total of 25. 15 lakh people arrived in India in March last year, according to the data by aviation regulator DGCA.

ALSO READ: Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus, staff asked to work from home 

his means, around 83,000 passengers came to India daily on international flights.

While the number of international passengers landing in India has decreased significantly since the coronavirus outbreak, there are still thousands of passengers coming to India everyday from abroad.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier in the day said that there have been a total of 28 positive cases - which includes 16 Italian tourists -- of novel coronavirus in India yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Airports
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp