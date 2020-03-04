Home Nation

Operation Holi: Six Madhya Pradesh MLAs return to Congress fold, but four others taken to Karnataka

The entire focus is now shifting to Delhi, as six MP ministers are camping there to defuse the crisis, while ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is likely to hold a detailed press conference later in the day.

Published: 04th March 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaks to media in Delhi. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The midnight political drama in Madhya Pradesh with its epicentre in Gurugram (Haryana) is far from over.

While, the Congress claimed to have defused the crisis by making five to six Congress and allied MLAs (who were allegedly taken by the BJP leaders to hotels in Gurugram) return to the ruling party fold, at least four others, which possibly include three Congress MLAs and an independent MLA are missing and could have been shifted to Karnataka.

READ | Amid poaching scare, Congress alleges BJP holding its MLAs hostage in Gurugram hotel

According to key sources in the Congress who are camping in Delhi and Gurugram, around 8-10 MLAs, including four of the seven allied legislators (one BSP, one suspended BSP, one SP and one independent) and six Congress MLAs had been taken to two hotels in Gurugram and Panipat by powerful BJP leaders on Tuesday.

While the 8-10 Congress and allied MLAs had been kept in at least two hotels in Haryana, six to seven senior state BJP leaders, including ex-Cm Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Rampal Singh, Sanjay Pathak, Vishwas Sarang have been camping in Delhi since Tuesday. Two more BJP leaders, including state party vice president and Ater (Bhind) MLA Arvind Bhadoria and senior organizational leader Arvind Menon too are said to be key part of entire operation titled among informed BJP circles as Operation Holi.

According to informed sources within the Congress, six Congress and allied MLAs, among them Saniv Singh Kushwah (BSP), Rambai Thakur (suspended BSP MLA), Rajesh Shukla (SP), Ranvir Jatav, Kamlesh Jatav and Aidal Singh Kansana (all Congress) have returned to parent fold. All of them were allegedly kept by BJP leaders in a premier hotel in Gurugram.

But at least four others, among them HS Dang, Bisahu Lal Singh and another Congress MLA and independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera are missing and are believed to have been shifted somewhere in Bengaluru or Chikmaglur hill station of Karnataka.

The entire focus is now shifting to Delhi, as six MP ministers are camping there to defuse the crisis, while ex-CM Digvijaya Singh (who had dropped enough hints of BJP’s Operation in MP on Monday) is likely to hold a detailed press conference later in the day. Chief Minister Kamal Nath too is likely to fly to Delhi in a short while.   

READ | Governments not formed on principles bound to meet this fate: BJP on Madhya Pradesh crisis

In Delhi, Digvijaya Singh claimed a host of BJP leaders, led by ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former ministers Narottam Mishra have masterminded entire operation to attempt bringing down the Kamal Nath government and also influence the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls for three seats in MP. Singh is among the three RS members (two others from BJP) from MP, whose term comes to end next month.

“BJP has become so replete with arrogance, power and money that they are trying to dislodge every non-BJP government, including Kamal Nath government in MP. If raids are conducted at BJP office and home minister Amit Shah’s residence, huge cache of unaccounted money would be seized,” alleged Digvijaya Singh in Delhi.

In Delhi, senior Congress Rajya Sabha member PL Punia is likely to raise the issue of alleged BJP Operation Holi in MP in the upper house of the Parliament on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, visibly embarrassed by the developments, the MP BJP unit tried hard to distance itself from the political drama allegedly scripted by their senior leaders.

Both, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and state BJP chief VD Sharma made it clear that BJP had nothing to do with the political drama in Haryana. 

The government has been operating as an “already blackmailed” government and it has been exposed by what is happening now, newly appointed state BJP chief VD Sharma said.

Though the actual strength of MP Vidhan Sabha is 230, but owing to death of two legislators, the total strength presently stands at 228, out of which Congress had 114 MLAs (two less than simple majority on own) and also had support of seven allied MLAs. BJP has 107 MLAs, two of whom Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol are said to be disgruntled and had skipped crucial party meeting at state BHP HQ in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath government Operation Holi Madhya Pradesh Congress Operation Lotus Congress MLAs Madhya Pradesh politics Digvijaya Singh
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp