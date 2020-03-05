Ayodhya Ram temple trust account opened at SBI for deposition of donation money

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The preparations for the proposed Ram temple gained momentum on Thursday with the opening of a current account with zero balance facility in the name of 'Shree Ram Teerth Keshtra Trust' at the State Bank of India in Ayodhya.

The amount of donation money collected in ‘Ram Lalla Daan Patra’ would be deposited in this account on Thursday.

Earlier, the donation amount used to be deposited in another bank account operated and supervised by the Ram Janmbhoomi complex ‘receiver’ who happened to be the divisional commissioner of Ayodhya.

On February 5, the announcement of the temple trust by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament led the receiver of Ram Janmabhoomi complex to hand over the charge to Raj Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, who belongs to Ayodhya royal family.

After the first meeting of the trust on February 19 in New Delhi, the process of opening a bank account was also initiated.

READ| L&T ready to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya for free, say VHP leaders

The donation amount of around Rs 10 crore collected so far towards the construction of proposed Ram temple would also be transferred to the current account opened at SBI.

As per sources, the branch manager of the State Bank of India was summoned by the trustees on Thursday morning.

The amount collected so far would be counted in the presence of the trustees and the SBI officials before being deposited in the account. Earlier, the donation money used to be counted in the presence of duty magistrate, revenue officials and assistant account officer of the treasury.

Notably, Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj of Pune has been appointed treasurer of the newly-formed temple trust. He is entrusted with keeping an account of banking operations and finances for the proposed temple.

He will be assisted by trust general secretary and VHP leader Champat Rai and another trustee Dr Anil Mishra, a homoeopath from Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the construction committee of the temple headed by retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra has decided to prepare a layout of the design of the proposed grand temple in digital format to be presented to PM Narendra Modi.

As per the proposal, the digital layout would be run on big LED screens outside the temple site on Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The layout is targeted to be completed before March 25 as after that Modi is expected to visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan.

At present, confabulations among the trustees and temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra are on over different structures proposed to be constructed along with the Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi complex.