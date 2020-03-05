Home Nation

Ayodhya Ram temple trust account opened at SBI for deposition of donation money

The amount of donation money collected in ‘Ram Lalla Daan Patra’ would be deposited in this account on Thursday.

Published: 05th March 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File photo | AFP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The preparations for the proposed Ram temple gained momentum on Thursday with the opening of a current account with zero balance facility in the name of 'Shree Ram Teerth Keshtra Trust' at the State Bank of India in Ayodhya.

The amount of donation money collected in ‘Ram Lalla Daan Patra’ would be deposited in this account on Thursday.

Earlier, the donation amount used to be deposited in another bank account operated and supervised by the Ram Janmbhoomi complex ‘receiver’ who happened to be the divisional commissioner of Ayodhya. 

On February 5, the announcement of the temple trust by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament led the receiver of Ram Janmabhoomi complex to hand over the charge to Raj Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, who belongs to Ayodhya royal family.

After the first meeting of the trust on February 19 in New Delhi, the process of opening a bank account was also initiated.

READ| L&T ready to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya for free, say VHP leaders

The donation amount of around Rs 10 crore collected so far towards the construction of proposed Ram temple would also be transferred to the current account opened at SBI.

As per sources, the branch manager of the State Bank of India was summoned by the trustees on Thursday morning. 

The amount collected so far would be counted in the presence of the trustees and the SBI officials before being deposited in the account. Earlier, the donation money used to be counted in the presence of duty magistrate, revenue officials and assistant account officer of the treasury.

Notably, Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj of Pune has been appointed treasurer of the newly-formed temple trust. He is entrusted with keeping an account of banking operations and finances for the proposed temple.

He will be assisted by trust general secretary and VHP leader Champat Rai and another trustee Dr Anil Mishra, a homoeopath from Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the construction committee of the temple headed by retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra has decided to prepare a layout of the design of the proposed grand temple in digital format to be presented to PM Narendra Modi.

As per the proposal, the digital layout would be run on big LED screens outside the temple site on Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The layout is targeted to be completed before March 25 as after that Modi is expected to visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan.

At present, confabulations among the trustees and temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra are on over different structures proposed to be constructed along with the Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram temple Ram Madir Ayodhya Ayodhya verdict SBI
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp