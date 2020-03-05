Home Nation

MP Hanuman Beniwal made remarks against Gandhi family at behest of PM Modi: Congress

Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as the RLP MP made the remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuman Beniwal

Hanuman Beniwal (Photo: Twitter / Hanuman Beniwal)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday alleged that Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal made a controversial remark against the Gandhi family in Lok Sabha at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that anybody who seeks answers from the government is abused.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times as Congress MPs demanded suspension of Beniwal of the RLP, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP, for his controversial remarks.

Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as the RLP MP made the remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, said the remarks of Beniwal would not go on record.

Chief spokesperson of the Congress Randeep Surjewala said that Beniwal has "lost his mental balance", but, he was not the "architect of this conspiracy".

ALSO READ: Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for 'gross misconduct'

"PM Modi has launched a 'Goli Maro, Gali Do Abhiyan' against the entire opposition and against this country per se. Anybody, who seeks accountability of the prime minister and the BJP government.

"Why property worth a few thousand crore was gutted and set on fire, why did Delhi Police remain a mute spectator and why should the home minister not be sacked, then the answer is abuse or shoot people, he said.

Surjewala said, "Modi ji, this is not democracy, this is utter dictatorship. You have a phobia against the Gandhi-Nehru family."

This attitude is reflected in the "imbecile, unpardonable and unacceptable" comments made at the instance of the prime minister by the likes of Beniwal, Surjewala alleged.

"We seriously condemn this attitude of the prime minister and the BJP and request the prime minister to come forward and apologise to the nation and hold his home minister and his government accountable for Delhi riots," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Hanuman Beniwal
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp