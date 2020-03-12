Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at his former aide Jyotiraditya Scindia for his decision to quit the party, saying the Madhya Pradesh leader abandoned his ideology because he was worried about his political future.

“There is a difference between what Jyotiraditya Scindia is saying and what is in his heart,” Rahul said, adding that he and Scindia had known each other since college. The Congress leader said that there was a clear cut fight of ideology.

“On one side is Congress and the BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ideology. He was with me in college. I know him very well. He got worried about his political future, put his ideology in his pocket and went with the RSS,” he said, adding that the Scindia scion would neither get respect in the BJP nor will he be satisfied in his heart.

Prior to this, Rahul had said thats Scindia was the only leader who could walk into his house anytime. He had also rubbished Scindia’s claim that he was unable to meet him and interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, since that would be impossible for a person who had all access at all time to the Gandhi household.

Land fraud case against Scindia reopened

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) decided to reopen a complaint against him and members of a charitable trust operated by his family in Gwalior. The 2014 complaint had been closed by EOW’s Gwalior unit after the Kamal Nath-led Congress came to power in the state. Importantly, in a related development, a new SP EOW Amit Singh was posted in Gwalior on Thursday.