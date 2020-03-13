STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Scindia's BJP entry, Kamal Nath government reopens forgery case against former Congress leader

Twenty-two MLAs who belong to his camp also tendered their resignations, threatening the survival of the Kamal Nath government in the state.

Published: 13th March 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:47 PM

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday decided to verify facts afresh in a complaint against former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family, where they are accused of falsifying a property document while selling land.

The development came after Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday.

"Yes, an order has been given for re-verification of facts in the complaint filed by Surendra Shrivastava," an EOW official told PTI.

An EOW release said Shrivastava on Thursday filed a new complaint against Scindia and his family, alleging that by falsifying a registry document, they sold him a piece of land at Mahalgaon which was smaller by 6,000 sq feet than the original agreement in 2009.

He had lodged the complaint first on March 26, 2014.

But it was investigated and closed in 2018, the EOW official said.

"As he again petitioned us today, we will re-verify the facts," the officer said.

ALSO READ | After Scindia’s arrival in Bhopal as BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan likens him to 'Vibhishan'

Scindia's close aide Pankaj Chaturvedi alleged that it was political vendetta.

"The case had been closed for want of evidence. Now for vengeance, it is being reopened. We have full faith in the Constitution and law. We will get justice and Kamal Nath government a befitting reply," Chaturvedi said.

Scindia on Thursday said he considers himself fortunate that the BJP accepted him in the party and assured party workers that he will work wholeheartedly for them.

Speaking at the state BJP office, Scindia also said the one thing he was bringing to the table was hard work.

"I am feeling fortunate to join the BJP. Party president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah opened the doors of this party for me," Scindia said.

"I have brought only one thing with me (to BJP) and that is my hard work," Scindia said.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present to welcome Scindia at the party office.

ALSO READ | Will Jyotiradtiya Scindia's entry have an impact on aunt Vasundhra Raje's future in BJP?

"The organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," said Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday.

"It is a very emotional day for me today. I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me," he said.

Scindia said he joined the BJP "by leaving everything and came with only a full heart.

He said his aim is "not politics but doing public service" and told the BJP leaders: "We had fought against each other in 2018, but today we are one."

Lauding Chouhan, Scindia said, "There are only two leaders in the state who never use air-conditioner in our vehicles. Chouhan and me."

Scindia said when he raised issues like injustice to farmers falsely accused in the Mandsaur firing case, he was asked (by Congress) to take to the streets.

"When Scindia family is challenged then it won't remain silent," he said.

Scindia said his only aim is to make a place in the heart of each and every BJP worker.

Welcoming Scindia, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured him that he will not have any complaints with the large BJP family.

Chouhan said, "We had a direct fight with Scindia ji, but someone else took the post (of Chief Minister)."

Taunting Chief Minister Kamal Nath for organising IIFA ceremony, Chouhan said the government has no money for farmers but enough funds for the Bollywood event.

