BJP cannot pull a Madhya Pradesh in Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dispelling fears of the BJP doing a Madhya Pradesh in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday claimed that there was no possibility of Uddhav Thackeray government being toppled before completion of its five-year term because there was ‘no Jyotiraditya Scindia in the alliance’.

Responding to BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar’s statement in the Assembly that his party made a mistake allying with the Shiv Sena to form the government, Pawar said there was no pardon for such mistakes. He said all that the BJP can do is to keep saying they will return to power.



ALSO READ: MP governor strips six Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists of cabinet portfolios



“If they don’t raise such false hopes, their MLAs will desert them. I want to tell them that a repeat of the so-called ‘Operation Lotus’ will not succeed in Maharashtra. There is no Jyotiraditya Scindia in Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, the BJP should make sure that there are no Scindias on their side,” he said.



Claiming the BJP was allergic to Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Pawar said, “This newspaper was critical of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah even when the BJP-Sena coalition ruled the state.”