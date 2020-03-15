STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
234 stranded Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran arrive in India

A Mahan Air flight carrying the Indians onboard landed in Mumbai. Among the 234 people, 131 of them are students and the rest are pilgrims.

Coronavirus

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure to avoid coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 234 Indians who were among the people stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the wee hours of Sunday.

Jaishankar thanked the Iranian authorities for facilitating the evacuations of Indians.

"234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims." the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

Iran is among the worst affected country from the coronavirus with 12,729 cases and 611 deaths so far.

In the past few days, India has carried out several evacuations of Indians nationals from Iran.

The first batch consisting of 58 nationals were brought back in a C17 military transport aircraft on Tuesday followed by another evacuation of 44 individuals on Friday.

Meanwhile, 84 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far from across India. 

